Man, 13-year-old girl arrested in Salem after ‘disturbances’ downtown

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - A 33-year-old man and a 13-year-old girl were arrested late Saturday in Salem after several “disturbances” downtown, according to the Salem Police Department.

It started around 10:15 p.m. after reports of a man flashing a gun at a group of people who in the south parking lot of Riverfront Park.

Witnesses say the man took off in a black pickup truck.

Then about 20 minutes later, police were called to a large fight in the parking lot of a Safeway at Center Street Northeast and 12th Street Northeast. When officers arrived, the suspect took off in a black truck, police said.

Then a short time later a driver identified as Martin Andrew Gonzalez crashed into two vehicles on Marion Street Northeast, one at Liberty Street and the second at Commercial Street. “Several” people were taken to the hospital, but police did not provide any information about their injuries.

Police said they believe Gonzalez was driving the same black truck reported at the previous scenes.

According to police, Gonzalez had a gun and high-capacity magazine. Additionally, a 13-year-old girl with him in the truck was arrested for having a gun.

Gonzalez was lodged at the Marion County Jail where his charges include possessing a firearm as a felon, unlawful use of a weapon and reckless endangering.

The teenage girl was lodged at the Marion County Juvenile Department. Police did not include any details about her connection to Gonzalez.

