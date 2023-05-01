Mild Start to the Week, Few Showers Possible

Good morning! It’s a mainly dry start to our Monday across northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. Isolated showers are developing along parts of the coast, as well as eastern Oregon. An area of low pressure is rotating right offshore of the Pacific Northwest, and will generate a few more showers today. Similar to Sunday, temperatures will remain on the cool side of things. Expect highs to reach the low to mid 60s.

The same weather system will move southward into California over the next couple of days. It’s possible we’ll see some isolated showers Tuesday, but the vast majority of us will stay dry. Tuesday and Wednesday should be our nicest days of the week. Expect partly cloudy skies and comfortable temperatures. Highs will reach the low to mid 70s, with overnight lows in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Scattered showers will return to the forecast Thursday and Friday, and afternoons temperatures will dip back into the 60s. This is pretty typical stuff for early May, considering our average high temperature is in the mid 60s. There’s a chance a more organized weather system (cold front) will come in on Saturday. If that happens, we’ll probably see a steadier shot of rain Saturday P.M., followed by showery conditions on Sunday. We’ll get a better handle on timing and rainfall amounts in the next couple of days.

Have a great workweek!

