Roads closed in Salem due to shooting involving police

Police Lights
Police Lights(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 8:23 AM PDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - An investigation is underway in Salem following a shooting involving police, according to the Salem Police Department.

Fisher Road Northeast was closed between Market Street Northeast and Sunnyview Road Northeast just after 6:30 a.m. on Monday. Police originally stated the closure was due to “police activity” but did not provide any other details.

Almost two hours later, police tweeted that an “officer-involved shooting” had occurred and the roadway remains closed. No other details, including if any one was injured, have been released by police at this time.

People are being asked to avoid the area while police remain at the scene.

This is developing news. FOX 12 Oregon will update this story when new details are released.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 found dead in SE Portland, neighbors say they woke to gunfire
2 found dead in SE Portland; neighbors say they woke to gunfire
Shooting suspect shot, killed by Clackamas Co. deputy after car chase
Shooting suspect shot, killed by Clackamas Co. deputy after car chase
$20K REWARD TO FIND BOATER
$20K reward to find boater who drove through sea lions on Columbia River
Camas teens ride tank to prom flanked by Portland’s ‘Unipiper’
Camas teens ride tank to prom flanked by Portland’s ‘Unipiper’
Skyline breakin
‘It’s offensive. It hurts’: Skyline burglarized again

Latest News

$7K raised for Special Olympics Oregon at Mt. Hood Meadows
Two patrol cars hit by gunfire in Salem
The shootings happened less than a mile apart and within about a half an hour of each other.
Two patrol cars hit by gunfire in Salem
Father, 2 sons rescued from sinking boat on Vancouver Lake
Father, 2 sons rescued from sinking boat on Vancouver Lake