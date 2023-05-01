Roads closed in Salem due to shooting involving police

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - An investigation is underway in Salem following a shooting involving police, according to the Salem Police Department.

Fisher Road Northeast was closed between Market Street Northeast and Sunnyview Road Northeast just after 6:30 a.m. on Monday. Police originally stated the closure was due to “police activity” but did not provide any other details.

Almost two hours later, police tweeted that an “officer-involved shooting” had occurred and the roadway remains closed. No other details, including if any one was injured, have been released by police at this time.

UPDATE at 0810: The area remains closed to through traffic for the investigation of an officer-involved shooting. Please find alternate travel routes.



People are being asked to avoid the area while police remain at the scene.

