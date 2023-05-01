RV explosion in Kelso sends 1 to the hospital

KELSO, Wash. (KPTV) - An RV explosion in southwest Washington sent one man to the hospital on Monday morning.

Firefighters responded to the explosion around Kingfisher Lane and Sparrow Loop, at Brook Hollow Park, Monday morning at 8:30 a.m., according to a statement from Cowlitz Fire and Rescue.

Crews arrived on scene and found evidence of an obvious explosion and heavy fire in the rear end of a 19-foot Class-C motorhome and one person injured from the explosion.

The incident occurred in the RV storage area in the back of the mobile home park, firefighters reported. The seventy-four-year-old male was taken by ambulance to Peace Health St. John Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

Firefighters had the fire under control at 8:46 a.m. Fire officials considered the RV a complete loss.

No other injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.