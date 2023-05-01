Two patrol cars hit by gunfire in Salem

The shootings happened less than a mile apart and within about a half an hour of each other.
The shootings happened less than a mile apart and within about a half an hour of each other.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 5:28 AM PDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Patrol cars from two different law enforcement agencies were hit by gunfire in Salem on Sunday.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says one of its patrol cars was struck by gunfire around 7:40 p.m. near Lancaster Drive Northeast and Devonshire Court Northeast. Then, around 8:15 p.m., a Salem police car driving near Silverton Road and Fairhaven Avenue was hit by at least one bullet.

No officers or deputies were hurt in either shooting.

Investigators have not said if they believe the two shootings are connected, and they have not provided a description of the shooter or shooters, if they have one.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incidents should reach out to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office or Salem Police Department.

