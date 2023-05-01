Two warmer days, then showery and cooler heading into next weekend

We are on the second cooler day after the record setting warm stretch last week. A bit refreshing after that heat.

Temperatures are topping out near 60s this afternoon as expected. A cut-off low (a dip in the jet stream overhead) is in the process of tracking south along the West Coast. As it does this, it is sending showers through the region tonight, with a thunderstorm chance and isolated showers on the east side of the Cascades. Most of the showers remain east of the mountains the next day or so, but a few could clip western Oregon tomorrow morning. Expect the same mainly dry weather through Wednesday. From Thursday through the extended forecast, we have a chance for showers with Saturday and Sunday looking a little wetter compared to the other days.

As the low drops down tomorrow, we get a chance to warm up a bit before the next system drops out of the Gulf of Alaska. Afternoon highs tomorrow and Wednesday should reach the low 70s, closer to the mid-70s if the clouds clear up enough. This warmup only lasts through Wednesday before we cool back into the low-mid 60s for the remainder of the week/weekend/start of next week.

There’s no sign of hot weather in the next 7-10 days

