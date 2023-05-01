Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announces he will not seek 4th term

FILE - Washington Gov. Jay Inslee speaks at the Washington state Capitol in Olympia, Wash.,...
FILE - Washington Gov. Jay Inslee speaks at the Washington state Capitol in Olympia, Wash., Tuesday, April 25, 2023. Washington state passed legal protections Thursday, April 27, for people who travel there seeking reproductive and gender-affirming procedures and treatment, becoming the latest Democrat-led state to enact safeguards as Republican-led states ban or restrict care.(AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson, File)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 9:33 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Washington Governor Jay Inslee announced Monday that he would not seek re-election after serving three terms as governor.

Inslee, 72, released the following statement:

“Serving the people as governor of Washington state has been my greatest honor. During a decade of dynamic change, we’ve made Washington a beacon for progress for the nation. I’m ready to pass the torch.

“Our last decade of Washington’s storied history is one of growth and innovation. I am proud to have played a role in our state’s leadership on so many fronts. We’ve passed the nation’s best climate policies, the most successful family leave benefits, the best college scholarship programs, a more fair legal justice system, and the most protective actions against gun violence. We’ve shown that diversity is a strength worth fighting for. This has been ten years of dynamic success.

“As governor, I have seen my role as inspiring our state ever forward and ever higher. I’m gratified to be able to say that this approach has worked to improve Washingtonians lives in many ways and many places.

“Now is the time to intensely focus on all we can accomplish in the next year and a half, and I intend to do just that. I look forward to continued partnership with legislators and community leaders to address Washington’s homelessness crisis, speed our efforts to expand behavioral health services, continue our fight against climate change, and continue making Washington a beacon of progress for all.”

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 found dead in SE Portland, neighbors say they woke to gunfire
2 found dead in SE Portland; neighbors say they woke to gunfire
Shooting suspect shot, killed by Clackamas Co. deputy after car chase
Shooting suspect shot, killed by Clackamas Co. deputy after car chase
$20K REWARD TO FIND BOATER
$20K reward to find boater who drove through sea lions on Columbia River
Camas teens ride tank to prom flanked by Portland’s ‘Unipiper’
Camas teens ride tank to prom flanked by Portland’s ‘Unipiper’
Michigan State Police shared what they found when recently cleaning up a highway.
Troopers make ‘interesting find’ while cleaning highway

Latest News

File photo.
Sec. of State Fagan ends marijuana consulting contract, apologizes for ‘poor judgement’
Neighbors criticize city's decision to use logs to cover up former homeless encampment
Police on scene of shooting investigation in Salem
Roads closed in Salem due to shooting involving police
$7K raised for Special Olympics Oregon at Mt. Hood Meadows