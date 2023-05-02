Attorney General Bob Ferguson considering run for Washington governor

Attorney General Bob Ferguson is considering a run for Washington governor in 2024.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 7:40 AM PDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
OLYMPIA, Wash. (KPTV) - Attorney General Bob Ferguson is considering a run for Washington governor in 2024.

Ferguson formally launched an exploratory committee, Tuesday morning, with a campaign video.

“I have never been afraid to take on big challenges, and I’ve never forgotten who I’m fighting for,” Ferguson said in a statement. “I look forward to listening and learning from Washingtonians in every county and corner of this great state.”

The Democrat made the announcement just a day after Governor Jay Inslee said he would not run for a fourth term.

Ferguson is currently serving his third term as attorney general for Washington.

The exploratory committee will help determine if he wants to take the leap and launch an official bid for governor.

