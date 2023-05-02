On the Go with Ayo at Lilac Days

Flowers are blossoming all over our area including at a historic Garden in Woodland.
By Ayo Elise
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 11:02 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WOODLAND, Wash. (KPTV) - Flowers are blossoming all over our area including at a historic Garden in Woodland.

Hulda Klager Lilac Gardens, located at 115 South Pekin Road, hosts Lilac Days each year to celebrate the beauty of the flowers in bloom. Lilac Days will take place until May 14, Mother’s Day.

Guests will be able to tour the garden, home, and other parts of the national historic site.

For more details about Lilac Days, click here.

