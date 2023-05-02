Lewis and Clark Bridge to close for 8 days in July for repairs

LONGVIEW, Wash. (KPTV) - The only bridge across the Columbia River between Astoria and Portland will close for several days in July for repairs.

The Oregon Department of Transportation says the Lewis and Clark Bridge between Rainier, Oregon and Longview, Washington will close for up to eight days beginning on July 16.

The closure is for bridge deck repairs. ODOT says crews will replace two bridge expansion joints and a fractured floor beam.

OODT says the bridge must be fully closed to “ensure a long-lasting repair and for the safety of travelers and construction crews in the work zone.”

Ferry service will be available through Wahkiakum County Ferry between Cathlamet, Washington and Westport, Oregon.

ODOT says the ferry will run twice an hour, 24 hours a day while the bridge is closed. Drivers should be prepared for lengthy wait times and long lines as the ferry has “extremely” limited capacity.

“There is no good time to close a bridge, and the vital importance of the Lewis and Clark Bridge to Washington and Oregon communities cannot be overstated,” said WSDOT Southwest Region Administrator Carley Francis. “Our goal is to do this repair work right and re-open the bridge to travelers as soon as safely possible.”

The new closure comes after an emergency closure of the Lewis and Clark Bridge earlier this month.

Construction on the bridge is estimated to begin the week of June 12 and the full closure will start on July 16. Travelers should expect traffic delays or detours for about five weeks.

