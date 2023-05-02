Mainly Dry Today, Comfortable Temperatures

Good morning! Isolated showers are passing through northwest Oregon and southwest Washington, but the vast majority of the region is dry. An area of low pressure is dipping southward into California. This is the system that kept our skies cloudy and temperatures cool on Monday. Expect to see more breaks in the clouds today, and a mainly dry afternoon. High temperatures should reach the low to mid 70s.

That low pressure system isn’t too far away, so scattered showers will continue to pinwheel into the Pacific Northwest. Initially, showers and isolated thunderstorms will move into central & eastern Oregon. Eventually, those showers will attempt to move over and west of the Cascades. Showers should become more prevalent late Wednesday into Thursday. Highs should still manage to reach the low 70s tomorrow. However, temps should cool down Thursday and beyond as another system digs in from the northwest.

Cool “troughing” will take over the weather pattern as we wrap up the week and kick off the weekend. This will keep showers around at times & drop our highs into the upper 50s and low 60s. Between Friday and Monday, the snow level will range between about 3,000-4,500 feet. This means snow will fall at pass level from time to time. Most of the snow accumulation should occur above 4,000 feet.

Enjoy the warm-ish weather while it’s around!

