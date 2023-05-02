Missing endangered teen possibly in Salem, Eugene or Portland

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) Child Welfare Division on Tuesday was asking the public to help find Addison Hall, 16, who went missing from Salem on March 13. Addison is believed to be in danger.

ODHS asked the public to call 911, local law enforcement or the Oregon Child Abuse Hotline by calling 1-855-503-SAFE (7233) if they believe they see them.

Addison is suspected to be in the Salem, Eugene or Portland areas. They were recently seen on Liberty Street area in Salem.

Name: Addison HallPronouns: She/theyDate of birth: April 4, 2007Height: 5-foot-6Weight: 125Hair: Bleached blondEye color: HazelOther identifying information: Addison has a septum piercing, left eye brow piercing and an ankle tattoo of three dots in a triangleSalem Police Department Case # 23-1745National Center for Missing and Exploited Children #1475198

Sometimes when a child is missing they may be in significant danger and ODHS may need to locate them to assess and support their safety. As ODHS works to do everything it can to find these missing children and assess their safety, media alerts will be issued in some circumstances when it is determined necessary. Sometimes, in these situations, a child may go missing repeatedly, resulting in more than one media alert for the same child.

Report child abuse to the Oregon Child Abuse Hotline by calling 1-855-503-SAFE (7233). This toll-free number allows you to report abuse of any child or adult to the Oregon Department of Human Services, 24 hours a day, seven days a week and 365 days a year.

