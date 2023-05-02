One more day with above normal temperatures before a cool streak

It’s been a pleasant mix of sunbreaks and cloud cover across the area today. Temperatures are warmer compared to Monday though, reaching well into the 60s. Expect the dry conditions to last through at least midday Wednesday, so you’ve got a mild and dry first half of the day tomorrow. A few showers or thunderstorms will develop over the Cascades tomorrow afternoon and a few may drift westward down into the I-5 corridor and metro area. So keep a close eye on the sky after 2-3pm tomorrow. Any showers will come from the east.

An “upper-level low” is still sitting off the California coastline this evening and stays there through Thursday. The interaction with an approaching system from the west Thursday through Saturday makes for a very tricky forecast. Batches of showers will be moving around in circles or lingering directly over some areas for half a day or longer. The best advice for Thursday through Saturday is to assume each day will be wet, but most likely we’ll see dry periods as well.

Another cold pool of air arrives overhead Sunday and Monday, increasing the cool shower coverage and these should be wetter days.

There are hints we turn drier and warmer by the middle of next week.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.