Oregon House passes bill raising legal age to buy a gun to 21

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon House legislators on Tuesday passed a gun control bill that would, among other things, raise the age to legally purchase a firearm to 21.

Lawmakers took up House Bill 2005 for a vote after testimony from supporters and opponents.

The bill would raise the legal age to purchase guns from 18 to 21. Additionally, it would make owning, selling, & manufacturing guns without serial numbers, so-called “ghost guns”, a crime.

If approved, the bill would also give local officials the ability to ban conceal carry in certain government buildings.

HB-2005 now goes to the state Senate for a final vote before it would need final approval from Governor Kotek.

