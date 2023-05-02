Oregon Sec. of State Shemia Fagan announces resignation

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Shemia Fagan has announced she will resign as Oregon Secretary of State.

Fagan will continue her official duties until Monday, May 8. Deputy Secretary Cheryl Myers will take on oversight of the agency until a new secretary of state is appointed by Governor Tina Kotek.

The news of her resignation comes after Fagan was at the center of controversy for taking a consulting job with Veriede Holdings, LLC., an affiliate of the marijuana retain chain La Mota. Veriede Holdings, LLC. is owned by some of her political donors.

News of Fagan’s side job broke when the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office released an audit of the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission. The audit called for the OLCC to reform some rules for marijuana businesses, saying those rules are burdens when combined with federal restrictions on interstate commerce, banking, and taxation.

Fagan recused herself from the audit because of the consulting job, a side job that was not widely known. Hours after the audit was made public, some Republican lawmakers called on Fagan to step down, and Governor Tina Kotek has asked both the Oregon Government Ethics Commission and the Department of Justice to investigate the situation.

Fagan ended her contract for the consulting job on Monday and apologized to Oregonians for what she called “poor judgement.”

On Tuesday, Fagan released the following statement:

“While I am confident that the ethics investigation will show that I followed the state’s legal and ethical guidelines in trying to make ends meet for my family, it is clear that my actions have become a distraction from the important and critical work of the Secretary of State’s office. Protecting our state’s democracy and ensuring faith in our elected leaders – these are the reasons I ran for this office. They are also the reasons I will be submitting my resignation today. I want to thank the incredible staff in the Secretary of State’s office for their hard work and Oregonians for the opportunity to serve them. It has been a true honor to serve the people of Oregon.

“At this time, I believe it is in the best interest of our state for me to focus on my children, my family, and personal reflection so that the Secretary of State staff can continue to offer the exemplary customer service Oregonians deserve.”

