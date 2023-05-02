Portland police ticket more than 20 people, arrest 5 in illegal street racing bust

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A North Portland neighborhood has had enough of illegal street racing happening in front of their homes near North Columbia Boulevard and Peninsular.

It’s the same place Portland Police say Sunday night and into Monday morning, they ticketed more than 20 people and arrested five others. However, they say many evaded them.

Neighbors in the area, like Shannon, say it’s not enough.

SEE ALSO: Portland launches vehicle & retail theft task force teams to combat crime

“This is happening probably once every couple of weeks. But, it is speed racing down Colombia Blvd. and often shots fired every Saturday night.”

She said the fiasco went on for at least three hours.

“We were grateful that somebody eventually came,” she said eluding to the police, “that somebody eventually cared, and that’s the first time we’ve had police come and stay. We were told last time that the police were outgunned, they wouldn’t come help.”

Frustrated, she went on to say, “they drove through it. Like they were participants and didn’t stop. All the neighbors were out there trying to flag them down,” she sighed. “Nothing. Scary situation. So, I guess three hours should be an improvement, but three hours in a neighborhood is a very long time.”

Shannon said she’s not alone in her frustrations, as she claimed so are the families in the neighborhood who have newborns they’re trying to put to sleep, and a veteran neighbor down the street with PTSD, “and he has to hide in his closet every time these people show up. “It’s sad.”

Portland police say they’ll continue to have these street racing busts, which will be un-announced. They warn anyone who participates could risk being arrested.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.