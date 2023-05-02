Roosevelt High School Baseball receives $5,000 grant from Seattle Mariners

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - High School baseball programs do what they can to make participation possible for all interested students, but sometimes a lack of resources can pose challenges.

The Seattle Mariners organization is hoping to ensure more young athletes have access to the game and to that end they’ve established an equipment grant. Portland’s Roosevelt High School is one of 10 high schools receiving grants this year and they’re ready to put this support to good use.

Roosevelt baseball head coach Daniel Stauffer says the team has faced some setbacks, including thieves breaking into their equipment shed twice this year and running off with equipment. He says the Mariner’s donation is both a financial and morale boost.

He says the program is “very excited to get that because we’ve come from a place where we don’t have a lot of money or funding coming out of our back pockets so to get this grant from the mariners is such a great step in the right direction.”

Stauffer says the team plans to use the $5000 donation for bats, gloves, helmets and other equipment.

He says the program is working to support all students interested in playing and hopes this program will be one way St. Johns residents come together to support their kids. He adds, “I’m an alumni of the school so I love Roosevelt, and I played baseball here, we weren’t so good when I was here and now the tide is kinda turning.”

