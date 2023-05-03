1 dead, 2 hurt in two-car crash in Tigard

One person has died and two others were hurt in a crash in Tigard early Wednesday afternoon.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 1:10 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TIGARD, Ore. (KPTV) - One person has died and two others were hurt in a crash in Tigard early Wednesday afternoon.

Just after 12 p.m., Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue tweeted that crews were responding to a two-vehicle crash on Southwest Upper Boones Ferry Road near the Interstate 5 southbound on-ramp.

Tigard police say one person died at the scene. Two other people were taken to an area hospital and the extent of their injuries is not known.

One lane of westbound Southwest Upper Boones Ferry Road is open while eastbound traffic is closed at Southwest Sequoia Parkway.

