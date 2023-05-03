Body of Milwaukie woman found in Polk County; sheriff investigating

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 4:58 PM PDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
POLK COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - The body of a Milwaukie woman was found Sunday in northwest Polk County and the county sheriff’s office said on Wednesday that her death was suspicious.

Bridget Leann (Ramsey) Webster was found dead at about 2:30 p.m. on Harmony Road near Mill Creek.

The sheriff said Webster was known to frequent the Portland metro area, particularly in the southeast, and asked anyone who knew Webster or has information about her death to contact Detective Martin Watson at 503-623-7550. Callers can remain anonymous.

