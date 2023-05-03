Business owners eager for Portland retail theft task force to get to work

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Following the announcement that Portland and Multnomah County officials are launching two task forces aimed at car theft and retail crimes, one local business owner says he’s already open to it.

Yousif Jabbary, the owner of Park Avenue Market in downtown Portland, has seen it all over the last few years: windows smashed, people hopping over the counter and stealing items and more. Much of it was caught on surveillance cameras inside the store.

“The crime, it’s the same,” said Jabbary. “You know shoplifting, breaking in, it’s the same almost every day.”

At the press conference announcing the task forces, Andrew Hoan, the president and CEO of the Portland Business Alliance, spoke on the troubles of owning and operating a business in the city.

“It’s not easy to be a business owner in Portland in 2023,” said Hoan. “The reality today is that thousands of businesses owners head to their shops and storefronts worried that this may be the day they were broken into, or their windows were smashed, or one of their vehicles were stolen. Many businesses have been hit multiple times. A recent survey showed 79% of businesses reported being vandalized or broken into just in the past year.”

Jabbary is open to the idea of the task force, saying downtown has changed a lot over the years, but is optimistic if the city is ready to address a growing problem. Speaking with other business owners, he says they are ready for something to be done.

“It’s too late, but still not too late too,” said Jabbary. “I think it could work out if they get together and enforce it. If they enforce it, it will be under control. Hopefully this brings back the safety and enforcing the law in the city and controlling what’s going on. This way all the businesses can go back to doing business and being successful.”

