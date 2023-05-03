Driver fleeing police crashes in downtown Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A driver who police say was trying to get away from officers crashed into another vehicle in downtown Portland Tuesday.

One of the vehicles flipped over.

The suspect and two people in the other car were injured but are expected to survive.

Bicycle officers in the area say they observed drug usage and were attempting to give the suspect a ticket when he sped away. The crash happened near southwest 4th and Washington—right near the Washington Center building which many people referred to as an “open air drug market” until police cleared the property last month.

It’s not clear what if any drugs were involved in Tuesday’s crash in downtown Portland, but police throughout the metro area say they’re seeing an increase in DUII cases involving fentanyl. In Oregon, the number of impaired drivers testing positive for fentanyl more than doubled from 2020 to 2021. And if you take a look at blood test results for impaired drivers collected by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office – you’ll see that about 23 percent of these drivers are testing positive for fentanyl.

Deputies believe some drivers are ingesting fentanyl without even knowing it. Deputies say fake Xanax, Ritalin and Adderall often contain fentanyl.

The suspect in the crash in downtown Portland Tuesday has been identified as Zach Hanley. He was arrested and faces a number of charges including eluding by vehicle, reckless driving and driving while suspended.

