The dry streak ends tonight

Hello!

It has been a beautiful day out there! We’ve got some thin high clouds overhead but we’re seeing mostly sunny conditions in the metro area. High temperatures will overachieve by just a hair-- as of 3 p.m. Portland has hit 73 degrees, so we’ll be topping out in the low to mid 70s. The dry stretch of weather continues-- we haven’t seen measurable rainfall in Portland in the last ten days. Shower chances are on the way, though, starting with this evening. Radar is looking quiet this afternoon, but we could have a shower or thunderstorm swing through in the next few hours.

We’ll have another shot at a shower with a slight thunderstorm chance tomorrow morning, but the best possibility for thunder is going to be east of the Cascades tomorrow afternoon. It’s going to feel much cooler out across the region, with metro area temperatures only reaching the upper 50s and low 60s.

An approaching trough from the Gulf of Alaska will keep us cool through the weekend with light showers from time to time. Nothing looks extraordinarily wet, but skies will be gray and we won’t be totally dry. High temperatures will hover around 60 degrees through Monday.

Models are indicating some sort of warmup is coming by the middle of next week. We’ll be back in the mid to upper 60s Tuesday and Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.