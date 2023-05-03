Isolated Thunderstorms Possible, Turning Cooler Thursday & Friday

Good morning! We’re starting off our Wednesday on a cool & dry note. Low clouds are building across our western valleys, as well as parts of the coastline and the Cascade Foothills. Those clouds will gradually break, leaving us with partly cloudy skies around midday. We still have a pesky low pressure system to our south, centered just offshore of northern California. Shortwaves are rotating around this system and across eastern/central Oregon. These shortwaves will continue to generate clusters of showers and thunderstorms. We might see a few cells pass through the southern Willamette Valley & central Oregon Coast this A.M., but should stay mainly dry to the north. However, another cluster of showers & t-storms could drift over the Cascades this afternoon and toward the I-5 corridor late in the day. We’ve added a chance of thunder to the forecast, potentially around 3:00 – 6:00 P.M. Highs should reach the upper 60s and low 70s.

The same low pressure system will start to move northeastward into the Pacific Northwest between Thursday and Friday, keeping a chance of showers & thunderstorms around. Thursday afternoon and evening should feature drier weather, but it’ll be about 7-10 degrees cooler than today. Highs will only reach the low to mid 60s.

A larger trough of low pressure will start to approach from the Gulf of Alaska as we wrap up the workweek. This system will bring gray skies and light showers to northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. Highs will struggle to reach 60 degrees Friday afternoon. Our weather will stay showery this weekend and early next week, keeping temps cool and skies pretty gray. There are some signs drier weather could arrive around the middle of next week. Temps should gradually warm up Tuesday and beyond.

Have a great Wednesday!

