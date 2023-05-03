Kotek orders pause on road tolls until 2026

FILE - Oregon Department of Transportation logo
FILE - Oregon Department of Transportation logo(kptv)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 4:02 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Governor Tina Kotek has directed the Oregon Department of Transportation to pause all plans to collect tolls until Jan. 1, 2026, her office said on Wednesday.

SEE ALSO: Oregon Senate Republicans stage walkout

Kotek’s office said the delay will give more time for the governor’s office along with the Oregon Transportation Commission and the Legislative Subcommittee on Transportation Planning to gather more information about how ODOT plans to avoid diverting traffic through neighborhoods and address equity concerns.

ODOT Director Kris Strickler said introducing a toll program into a new place requires “extensive planning and community engagement.”

“We appreciate the guidance of our elected leadership that our top priority should be to set this program up right,” Strickler said. “We look forward to the increased guidance and engagement with the new Special Subcommittee on Transportation Planning, and to working with Governor Kotek, the Oregon Legislature and communities across Oregon.”

SEE ALSO: Driver fleeing police crashes in downtown Portland

Strickler said ODOT hopes the future tolling plan will reduce congestion and pollution while increasing safety and supporting the economy.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oregon Target worker arrested
Oregon Target employee allegedly films mom and 4-year-old in bathroom
Michigan State Police shared what they found when recently cleaning up a highway.
Troopers make ‘interesting find’ while cleaning highway
Neighbors criticize city's decision to use logs to cover up former homeless encampment
Neighbors criticize city’s decision to use logs to cover up former homeless encampment
Sophomore Brayden Bahme was critically injured during his fourth-period gym class at Cheney...
High schooler dies after he was impaled during freak accident in gym class, officials say
File photo.
Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan announces resignation

Latest News

Two people shot to death in SW Portland
Two people shot to death in SW Portland
Double homicide on SW Barbur Blvd.
Two people shot to death in Southwest Portland
KPTV File Image
Man charged with deadly shooting near SE Portland encampment
One person has died and two others were hurt in a crash in Tigard early Wednesday afternoon.
1 dead, 2 hurt in two-car crash in Tigard