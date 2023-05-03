Kotek orders pause on road tolls until 2026

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Governor Tina Kotek has directed the Oregon Department of Transportation to pause all plans to collect tolls until Jan. 1, 2026, her office said on Wednesday.

Kotek’s office said the delay will give more time for the governor’s office along with the Oregon Transportation Commission and the Legislative Subcommittee on Transportation Planning to gather more information about how ODOT plans to avoid diverting traffic through neighborhoods and address equity concerns.

ODOT Director Kris Strickler said introducing a toll program into a new place requires “extensive planning and community engagement.”

“We appreciate the guidance of our elected leadership that our top priority should be to set this program up right,” Strickler said. “We look forward to the increased guidance and engagement with the new Special Subcommittee on Transportation Planning, and to working with Governor Kotek, the Oregon Legislature and communities across Oregon.”

Strickler said ODOT hopes the future tolling plan will reduce congestion and pollution while increasing safety and supporting the economy.

