Man charged with deadly shooting near SE Portland encampment

KPTV File Image
KPTV File Image(KPTV File Image)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 1:58 PM PDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 33-year-old man was arrested Tuesday and charged in connection to a March shooting near a southeast Portland encampment that left a man dead, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Jorge Gomez Montejano was identified by police detectives as a suspect in a shooting near Southeast 74th Avenue and Southeast Powell Boulevard Frontage Road that left 39-year-old Rene Ramirez Martinez dead.

Pictured: Rene Ramirez Martinez

Rene Ramirez Martinez
Rene Ramirez Martinez(Portland Police Bureau)

At about 7:30 p.m. on March 9, police responded to reports of gunshots and found Ramirez Martinez dead near an encampment. The Medical Examiner confirmed the manner and cause of death to be homicide by gunshot wound.

Montejano was arrested by the U.S. Marshal’s Service and booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center. He is charged with second-degree murder and unauthorized use of a weapon.

