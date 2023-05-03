Man dies after he was run over by his own car during police chase, troopers say

A man is dead after he was run over by his own vehicle during a police chase Saturday night in Cabell County. (Source: WSAZ)
By Alex Jackson and Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 9:12 AM PDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) – A man is dead after he was run over by his own vehicle during a police chase Saturday night.

According to West Virginia State Police, James McGraw, 30, died at the scene.

WVSP said a trooper tried to pull McGraw’s vehicle over in Cabell County for erratic driving. They said McGraw kept going, leading to a pursuit.

During that chase, police said McGraw stopped and got out of the vehicle at the bottom of a hill. He started to run, but he did not put the vehicle in park.

The vehicle then ran over McGraw. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oregon Target worker arrested
Oregon Target employee allegedly films mom and 4-year-old in bathroom
Michigan State Police shared what they found when recently cleaning up a highway.
Troopers make ‘interesting find’ while cleaning highway
Neighbors criticize city's decision to use logs to cover up former homeless encampment
Neighbors criticize city’s decision to use logs to cover up former homeless encampment
Sophomore Brayden Bahme was critically injured during his fourth-period gym class at Cheney...
High schooler dies after he was impaled during freak accident in gym class, officials say
File photo.
Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan announces resignation

Latest News

Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel studio...
Report: Racist text helped spur Fox to oust Tucker Carlson
Deborah Dorbert carried a baby to term who had no kidneys.
Woman says Fla. abortion law forced her to give birth to doomed baby
Kingston, 6, was shot and killed in Lynchburg the night of May 1, 2023, according to his family.
6-year-old shot, killed while playing video games in bed, police say
Deborah Dorbert carried a baby to term who had no kidneys.
Florida woman talks about being forced to carry baby doomed to die at birth