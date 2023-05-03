Mother’s Bistro & Bar owner named Oregon Small Business Person of the Year

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The owner and executive chef of Mother’s Bistro & Bar has been named the Oregon Small Business Person of the Year.

Lisa Schroeder was honored during an event Wednesday morning, with Mayor Ted Wheeler in attendance.

Mother’s Bistro & Bar was opened by Schroeder in 2000 with help from a small business alliance loan. The original restaurant could seat 90 people, but she has since moved to a space that can seat 200.

For more than 20 years now, Schroeder has been serving her tasty spin on homemade food that your mom might have made and she has also highlighted the recipes of different moms from many different backgrounds.

Schroeder told FOX 12 that it took a lot of effort for Mother’s Bistro & Bar to come out of the pandemic intact. She said federal aid really made that possible.

In the past few years, she has also been very candid about changes that she says are needed to keep small businesses in Portland, but Schroeder says she’s never been afraid of hard work.

“Yes, it is hard work. Owning a small business - you don’t sit back and eat bonbons. You work harder than anybody and you don’t get days off,” she said. “But hard work does pay off if you follow your passion, so what you love and show up every day, you too can be successful, it doesn’t matter what you do.”

One thing Schroeder emphasized is that she could not have made it to this point without her many employees.

The recognition comes during National Small Business Week which runs from April 30 to May 6.

Earlier this week, Schroeder and award-recipients from other states went to the White House as part of the occasion. Schroeder says she got to meet President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in the Rose Garden.

