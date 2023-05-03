Oregon allergists say Spring pollen in full-swing

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Many Portlanders embraced the Summer-like weather seen last week, but favorable conditions have led to fast growth of leaves on trees, grasses, and flowers. Nurse Emily Trevillyan at Portland’s Allergy Clinic says pollen readings lately have spiked.

“We had a colder, wetter, winter with a couple of late freezes which kind of stalled and delayed some of the pollens,” said Trevillyan. “So a bit of reprieve for allergy sufferers. But with the recent warmer temperatures and sunshine coming back, those pollen counts are recovering and coming back up.”

SEE ALSO: Lewis and Clark Bridge to close for 8 days in July for repairs

And the Allergy Clinic has evidence. Trevillyan says microscopic images in the video above were recent readings of pollen counts taken from the roof of the Allergy Clinic’s building. The reading is done multiple times a week during pollen season.

“So after we take those rods off of the pollen collection device, we then stain them and mount them on a microscope, and we actually count and identify which tree pollens are present and at what levels,” said Trevillyan. “And again, we can identify when grass season starts and when there’s grass and weeds present as well.”

SEE ALSO: WSU first university to produce gene-edited meat approved for human consumption

We all know the symptoms of allergies: itchy eyes, nose, and throat, and maybe sneezing or a cough. But Trevillyan says there are plenty of over-the counter medications to ease the symptoms, and there are other steps you can take as well.

“Keeping your windows closed and using your air conditioning, that applies to the car and the house,” she said. “Showering if you’re going to be outside doing yard work. Coming inside and showering immediately will rinse some of that pollen off. You can even rinse your eyes and nose with a saline solution.”

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.