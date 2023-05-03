Oregon Senate Republicans stage walkout

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon Senate Republican lawmakers staged a walkout Wednesday amid calls for transparency and accountability.

Republican lawmakers say they are protesting against the Senate President, Rob Wagner. They say he’s “knowingly and willfully violating Senate rules, Oregon statute, and the Oregon Constitution.”

Republican lawmakers say on Monday they pointed out that bills being considered by the Senate violated the law, but the Presiding Officer ruled that they did in fact comply. Republicans say the Senate President didn’t explain why, which is why they’re protesting.

“Laws are to be plainly written and easy to understand. When the majority of bill summaries written demand a post-graduate degree to understand what the bills do, we disenfranchise Oregonians across the state and violate the law in the process,” the Senate Republican Office said in a release. “It’s apparent that there are those in state government who think they can skirt around the rules to facilitate their extreme agenda by any means necessary.”

During Wednesday’s floor session, there were 12 absences for Republican lawmakers - seven were excused, while five others were not excused.

Wagner held a press conference to address the walkout.

“I want to state throughout the 2023 session, for the last several months, we have maintained an open door policy for all members to discuss concerns that they might have with bills or the legislative process, and I am proud, very proud of the legislation that we have passed to address making people’s lives better,” he said, in part.

Wednesday’s walkout marks the fifth time since 2019 that Senate Republicans have denied a quorum for a floor session.

Last year, a bill passed barring lawmakers from running for re-election if they have 10 or more absences without permission or an excuse during a legislative session. The goal was to discourage the walkouts.

