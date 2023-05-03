Police investigating homicide in Southwest Portland

KPTV File Image
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 3:41 PM PDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - There is a heavy police presence on the 9100 block of Southwest Barbur Boulevard on Wednesday afternoon where investigators are investigating a homicide.

A 911 call about a shooting came in to dispatch at 2:46 p.m. 17 police units initially responded to the scene in Front of JJ’s Cafe.

Barbur Boulevard is closed in both directions between Southwest 30th Avenue and Alice Street.

FOX 12 is headed to the scene to gather more information. Check back for updates to this breaking news story.

