Search for missing 78-year-old Colton man suspended

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The search for a 78-year-old man who was last seen in April has been suspended, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said.

Carroll Donald Parkins, of Colton, left home on the morning of April 22 to go searching for shed antlers of deer or elk off Molalla Forest Road. When he did not return home, his family searched for him and found his truck on a gravel pull-out.

A search and rescue team was deployed to the area and volunteer teams began searching the area around the truck.

Over an eight-day period, volunteers searched the wilderness for Parkins but the sheriff’s office said they were not able to locate any signs or evidence of him. The search was suspended on Monday.

The sheriff’s office is still asking for tips about Parkins’ disappearance. Anyone who has heard from or seen Parkins since April 22 is asked to contact the tip line at 503-723-4949 or online. Please reference case number 23-008383.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.