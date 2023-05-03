Surgeon general declares loneliness an epidemic

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The U.S. Surgeon General declared loneliness an epidemic. The latest study said loneliness poses many health risks and may even lead to premature death.

One local organization is helping to be a part of the solution.

For many of the regular diners at Blanchet House, they don’t need many words to describe why they keep coming back.”Somewhere, a nice place to be,” a diner said.Blanchet House serves three meals a day, six days a week.”Tonight, we have beef with garbanzo beans over rice, salad, fruit, some bread, and we got a homemade lemonade and water,” Jennifer Ransdell, a manager at Blanchet House, said.For many people, it’s not just about the hot meals, it’s the warmth of a familiar face.

“A woman who comes every Saturday for pizza night who lives by herself downtown. She makes the stroll down here and I know she likes to sit by a window in the back,” Ransdell said.The U.S. Surgeon General, Dr. Vivek Murthy, said loneliness is a public health epidemic. And the latest study from his office showed about half of U.S. adults said they’ve experienced loneliness.The study showed the health risks are as deadly as smoking up to 15 cigarettes daily. And said isolation elevates likelihood for experiencing depression, anxiety, and dementia. And poor social relationships are linked to greater risk of stroke and heart disease.Research shows this crisis worsened during the pandemic. It’s the one-year anniversary of Blanchet House re-opening indoors after being shut down during the pandemic.”They’ve been living in isolation for so long, so here they get a chance to relate to people,” Gary Smith, a counselor, said.

And the staff said they’ve seen how much this space was missed by so many.”You’re open again, thank goodness. I’ve been alone during this really difficult time for all people,” Ransdell said.

“Love it,” a diner said.

The research shows some solutions to decrease loneliness are -- join community groups, unplug and put down phones when in social settings, and ultimately there’s no substitute for in-person interactions.

