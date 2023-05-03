Two men shot dead in Southwest Portland, suspect identified

Two men were shot dead in the Multnomah Neighborhood in the parking lot of a shopping center.
By Chandler Watkins and FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 3:41 PM PDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - There was a heavy police presence at the scene of a double homicide on the 9100 block of Southwest Barbur Boulevard on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said one person was detained for questioning in the investigation and they were not seeking any other suspects. The person detained, later identified as 21-year-old Jobanpreet Singh, was booked into the Multnomah County Jail for two counts of first-degree murder.

A 911 call about a shooting came in to dispatch at 2:46 p.m. Seventeen police units initially responded to the scene near JJ’s Cafe.

Barbur Boulevard was closed in both directions between Southwest 30th Avenue and Alice Street while homicide detectives investigated.

Witnesses at the scene said they initially thought the gunshots were fireworks and local business owners nearby said they believe a number of people were arguing before the shooting.

Check back for updates to this breaking news story. If you see breaking news in your community, you can send videos and photos to FOX 12 here.

