Vancouver man gets 6 years for gunfight, robbery of Portland drug dealer

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Vancouver, Wash. man was sentenced to federal prison Wednesday in Portland for a 2021 armed robbery of a drug dealer outside a Hayden Island apartment complex, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Oregon.

Anthony James Pastorino, 43, is facing 77 months in prison and five years’ supervised release.

According to court documents, on Sept. 30, 2021 Pastorino ambushed a drug dealer outside the complex and stole the dealer’s backpack. The dealer and Pastorino “exchanged gunfire” and both suffered serious injuries.

According to the U.S. Attorney, Pastorino was acting on instructions from an accomplice, 38-year-old Seth Kamaile Teig. Shortly after the gunfire, Pastorino and Teig fled back to Vancouver.

Police said they found 18 shell casings, a trail of blood and Pastorino’s wallet.

Later that day, a resident of the apartment complex found a handgun in some nearby bushes, which detectives determined was the gun used by Pastorino during the robbery.

A search of Pastorino’s phone revealed text messages of Teig directing Pastorino during the robbery and providing information about their target, according to the U.S. Attorney.

On Oct. 27, 2021, agents from Homeland Security Investigations arrested Pastorino and found gunshot wounds on Pastorino’s arm and thighs.

Pastorino pleaded guilty on Feb. 2, 2023 to interfering with commerce by robbery and using, carrying, brandishing and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

His accomplice Teig was sentenced to 92 months in federal prison and five years’ supervised release on March 14.

