Virtual food bag donations help countless Oregon families in need

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - FOX 12 Oregon is partnering with Fred Meyer for a special campaign during the month of May, and you can help by donating a virtual food bag.

For a store manager at Fred Meyer in Beaverton, giving back runs in the family.

“My grandma ran a food bank, so I helped her when I was younger,” said Sandra Moore. “So, I’ve seen that the families coming through really needed it, it helps a lot.”

A spokesperson for the Oregon Food Bank says they’re facing the highest rates of hunger in the area in recent memory.

“Folks are still struggling from the economic impacts of the pandemic. On top of that, we have layered the rising cost of food and housing,” said Jason Stephany.

Stephany says donations are particularly needed during the summer months.

“Kids are no longer in school, many families, kids are receiving one to two meals a day in school,” Stephany said.

So, FOX 12 is teaming up with Fred Meyer to run a virtual food bags campaign in May, and you can help.

“We’ll ask if you’d like to donate a $10 bag of virtual food,” said Moore.

You can participate at self-checkout, too.

“Once you go to pay for your item, at the end it’ll have a question up here, donate, round up your change, or you’re going to have the barcode up here or push the button,” Moore said.

The Oregon Food Bank says these virtual food bags will help countless families in the coming months.

“All of those funds are going to go towards purchasing pantry staples, like rice and lentils, the kinds of things families need to help complete those recipes with the fresh fruits and vegetables that we provide, with the dairy we provide,” Stephany said.

The Oregon Food Bank says you can also give back year round by going to oregonfoodbank.org/hungerfree.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.