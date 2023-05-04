Cool and showery for the next few days

Not as wet Friday
7 day
7 day(KPTV)
By Camila Orti
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 3:26 PM PDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It was a very wet, gray morning out there. As of 3 p.m. Thursday, metro area rainfall totals were around a half inch. Central Oregon is getting some decent rain, too, with a quarter to a third of an inch accumulating in Bend and Redmond through the afternoon. It has remained quite cool, so we’ll see if we even make it out of the 50s today. Afternoon metro area temperatures were in the low 50s. We should see drier conditions this evening west of the Cascades, but showers and thunderstorm chances will continue east of the mountains.

Tomorrow won’t be nearly as wet, with just a few drizzly showers expected throughout the day. Models are giving us about a tenth of an inch of rain by the end of the day in Portland. It’ll be cloudy and cool again, with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.

The cool, showery pattern continues through the weekend, but not as many showers are expected Saturday and Sunday. Monday looks like a slightly wetter day, and then we’ll start to dry out Tuesday and beyond. By Wednesday temperatures should start rebounding into the mid to upper 60s, and a strong ridge of high pressure should be in place by the end of the week. That means warm and sunny conditions are looking more and more likely for Mother’s Day weekend, but that’s still a ways out so we will keep you posted!

