Grant H.S. Senior’s jacket design wins scholarship to Portland Fashion Institute

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A local high school senior will be trading in his basketball for a sewing machine.

He designed a convertible jacket, which won in a contest, giving him a full-ride fashion design scholarship to Portland fashion institute.

He’s a senior here at Grant High School, and after graduation he’ll focus on fashion school just down the street.

It’s a vest, and with two quick zips, it becomes a jacket.

“I always wanted to make my own puffer jacket with my own twist to it,” Izak Schwartz, a Grant H.S. senior, said.

So, he did. And it’s this innovative design that Grant High School senior Izak Schwartz created to win a full-ride fashion design scholarship at Portland Fashion Institute (PFI). PFI is Portland’s only accredited fashion school.

“I’m really grateful for the opportunity to pursue something I’m passionate about and enjoy doing,” Schwartz said.

It’s his first piece.

“Actually sewing, cutting out my own patterns, and then putting everything together, yea first project,” Schwartz said.

However, Schwartz is no stranger to creativity.

“I’ve always been drawing, I’ve always been sketching,” Schwartz said. “I come from a family of artists. This painting right here is my mom’s. My grandpa’s a designer and artist as well.”

The inspiration for the twist came from Portland’s ever-changing weather.

“It could be raining one second and then sunny the next, so I wanted to make a jacket that can adapt to that,” Schwartz said.

So, he made sure it’s not just about fashion, but also function.

“The outside is made with a rip-stop nylon, making it waterproof. Then, there’s sort of this soft-cotton interior, then there’s another thermal lining inside to sort of keep the warmth in,” Schwartz said.

Schwartz said he can’t wait to focus on studying fashion at PFI, and is already dreaming – bigger.

“A dream of mind to be able to have people wearing my stuff, repping my clothes,” Schwartz said.

A spokesperson for PFI said this is the 10th year of their scholarship contest, but it’s the first year as a non-profit higher education school.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.