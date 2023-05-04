Milwaukie police seek possible victims of man accused of child pornography

Kevin Goddard
Kevin Goddard(Milwaukie Police Department)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 12:25 PM PDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MILWAUKIE, Ore. (KPTV) - A 38-year-old man is facing charges in a child porn investigation, and detectives are looking for more potential victims, according to the Milwaukie Police Department.

Police say Kevin Goddard turned himself into the Clackamas County Jail on April 26. He is facing five counts of using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct and six counts first-degree encouraging child sexual abuse.

Goddard has been released on bail, according to police.

The investigation began after the Oregon Internet Crimes Against Children task force received a cyber tip.

According to police, detectives learned about contacts between Goddard and a woman, which allowed him to gain access to a young child for “purposes of obtaining materials related to sexually explicit conduct involving the child.”

No other details about the investigation have been released at this time.

Detectives are now seeking information about possible additional victims in the case. Police are asking anyone with relevant information about Goddard to contact Detective Kathryn Meier at 503-786-7471.

