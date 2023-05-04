Oregon Senate Republicans boycott 2nd day, prevent quorum

Oregon State Capitol.
Oregon State Capitol.(KPTV)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:06 AM PDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SALEM, Ore. (AP) - Republican members of the Oregon Senate on Thursday extended their boycott of Senate proceedings into a second day, delaying action by the majority Democrats on bills on gun safety, abortion rights and gender-affirming health care.

The stayaway prevented a quorum, with Senate President Rob Wagner having to postpone the planned opening of the Senate.

Republican lawmakers have used walkouts in the past, but this time - if they continue to stay away - they’ll be testing a new law that was passed overwhelmingly by Oregonians in a ballot measure last November.

That law bans lawmakers who have 10 or more unexcused absences from running for reelection.

