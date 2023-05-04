19-year-old Portland father arrested for murder in 4-year-old son’s death

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man has been arrested after his 4-year-old son died of “suspicious injuries” on Wednesday, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Just after 12:30 p.m., officers responded to a call to help paramedics in the 6400 block of Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Police say a 4-year-old boy had suffered significant trauma and was unconscious. The child, whose name has not yet been released, was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

The medical examiner will determine the manner and cause of the child’s death, according to police.

The Child Abuse Team and Homicide Unit detectives responded to the scene for the investigation.

Police say the child’s father, identified as 19-year-old Marquavious Dovontae Ware, was arrested and booked into jail for second-degree murder and first-degree criminal mistreatment. He is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday afternoon.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 12, Ware has a history of violent crimes.

SEE ALSO: Two men shot dead in Southwest Portland, suspect identified

The investigation is ongoing, and no other details have been released by police at this time.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Jeff Sharp at Jeff.Sharp@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-9773, or Detective Mike Jones at Michael.Jones@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0405, and reference case number 23-114972.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.