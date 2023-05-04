Rewards offered to help find inmates who escaped Virginia jail

Two rewards are being offered to help find inmates who escaped from a Virginia jail recently.
By NBC12 Newsroom and Gray News staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 5:05 AM PDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARMVILLE, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - Multiple rewards are now being offered to help find the two inmates who escaped the Piedmont Regional Jail.

The FBI and U.S. Marshals Service are offering a combined reward of up to $70,000 to help find Alder Marin-Sotelo, who is charged with murdering a Wake County, North Carolina, deputy last year.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $50,000 and the U.S. Marshals are offering a reward of up to $20,000.

Authorities say that Marin-Sotelo had assistance in escaping the jail from his older sister Adriana Marin Sotelo early Sunday morning.

He left the jail in Virginia driving a 2003 red or burgundy Ford Mustang with a 30-day North Carolina temporary tag.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $5,000 reward to help find Bruce Callahan, who escaped 22 hours later.

Callahan was being held on federal drug and weapons charges in North Carolina.

If you see either suspect, call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2023 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Double homicide in SW Portland on Barbur Boulevard.
Two men shot dead in Southwest Portland, suspect identified
Oregon Target worker arrested
Oregon Target employee allegedly films mom and 4-year-old in bathroom
Stephanie Anne Warner
Cold case reopened after human hair, tissue found near missing Oregon woman’s home
Body of Milwaukie woman found in Polk County; sheriff investigating
Body of Milwaukie woman found in Polk County; sheriff investigating
Oregon Senate floor session on Wednesday
Oregon Senate Republicans stage walkout

Latest News

A school superintendent in Iowa learns how to drive school buses to help with driver shortages....
Superintendent get bus license, helps during driver shortage
A photo of a fire truck. An explosion at a pharmaceutical plant in Massachusetts that has a...
Explosion rips roof off pharmaceutical plant; worker missing
A Waymo driverless taxi stops on a street in San Francisco for several minutes because the back...
Waymo robotaxis make more inroads in Phoenix, San Francisco
A bipartisan group has sponsored legislation to ban kids younger than 13 from social media.
Senators talk about bill to protect kids from social media