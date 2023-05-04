Tigard couple indicted for abusing children ‘over many years’ in home, sheriff says

TIGARD Ore. (KPTV) - A Tigard couple was indicted Wednesday by a Washington County Grand Jury for abusing children in their home “over many years,” according to the sheriff’s office.

According to police, detectives began investigating 67-year-old Ana M. Miranda and her husband, 74-year-old Charles “Randy” Ward on April 26 after a report of child abuse.

Detectives said they had information a child was being chained up, often for more than 12 hours daily, and being strangled, hit, kicked and verbally abused, including with “derogatory slurs.” This abuse had allegedly been happening for nearly a year in response to the child “taking drinks and food from the kitchen.”

After interviewing several witnesses, detectives obtained a search warrant for the home in unincorporated Tigard where Miranda and Ward lived with nine children and two young adults.

Detectives found evidence corroborating the accusations of abuse and arrested Miranda and Ward, they said.

During follow-up interviews, detectives said they learned Miranda had assaulted multiple other children in the home “over many years.”

Miranda was indicted Wednesday for eight counts of first-degree criminal mistreatment, strangulation, second-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

Ward was indicted on four counts of first-degree criminal mistreatment.

