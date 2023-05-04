‘TriMet Barber’ accused of trespassing on MAX train stop after ban

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 7:52 PM PDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The man known as the “TriMet Barber” was arrested and appeared again in court on Wednesday in Multnomah County, according to court records.

According to court documents, 36-year-old Jared Walter went to a TriMet MAX platform on April 26 after being banned for life.

Walter is a sex offender who committed several of his past crimes on TriMet busses. He is still under probation, which includes a condition to stay off TriMet property without approval and a restriction from loitering within 50 feet of any stop or station.

He now faces charges for criminal trespass and interfering with public transportation.

