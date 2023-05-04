Two suspects sought after store employee killed in Lewis County shooting

Two suspects sought after store employee killed in Toledo shooting
Two suspects sought after store employee killed in Toledo shooting(Lewis County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:37 AM PDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEWIS COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - Two people are wanted after an employee at a store in Toledo, Wash. was shot and killed on Wednesday, according to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.

Just before 9 p.m., deputies responded to the a business in the 100 block of Mulford Road. The sheriff’s office did not provide the name of the business.

SEE ALSO: 19-year-old Portland father arrested for murder in 4-year-old son’s death

According to the sheriff’s office says a 911 caller reported seeing two masked people running from the store. Deputies arrived to the scene and found an employee of the business dead from a gunshot wound.

Based on an initial investigation, the sheriff’s office says it appears the two suspects confronted the victim and there was a struggle over a firearm held by one of the suspects. The victim was then shot.

The suspects left in a truck that appears to be an extended cab white Dodge Dakota or similar model.

The investigation is ongoing, and no other details have been released at this time.

SEE ALSO: Washington governor rolls back limitations on police chases

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office at 360-748-9286 or Lewis County Communications at 360-740-1105.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Double homicide in SW Portland on Barbur Boulevard.
Two men shot dead in Southwest Portland, suspect identified
Stephanie Anne Warner
Cold case reopened after human hair, tissue found near missing Oregon woman’s home
Body of Milwaukie woman found in Polk County; sheriff investigating
Body of Milwaukie woman found in Polk County; sheriff investigating
Oregon Target worker arrested
Oregon Target employee allegedly films mom and 4-year-old in bathroom
Oregon Senate floor session on Wednesday
Oregon Senate Republicans stage walkout

Latest News

Oregon State Capitol.
Oregon Senate Republicans boycott 2nd day, prevent quorum
Despite efforts to improve on the amount of plastics it recycles, Oregon is still failing to...
Oregon failing to meet its recycling goals
Police Lights
19-year-old Portland father arrested for murder in 4-year-old son’s death
Oregon failing to meet its recycling goals