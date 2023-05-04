Two suspects sought after store employee killed in Lewis County shooting

LEWIS COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - Two people are wanted after an employee at a store in Toledo, Wash. was shot and killed on Wednesday, according to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.

Just before 9 p.m., deputies responded to the a business in the 100 block of Mulford Road. The sheriff’s office did not provide the name of the business.

According to the sheriff’s office says a 911 caller reported seeing two masked people running from the store. Deputies arrived to the scene and found an employee of the business dead from a gunshot wound.

Based on an initial investigation, the sheriff’s office says it appears the two suspects confronted the victim and there was a struggle over a firearm held by one of the suspects. The victim was then shot.

The suspects left in a truck that appears to be an extended cab white Dodge Dakota or similar model.

The investigation is ongoing, and no other details have been released at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office at 360-748-9286 or Lewis County Communications at 360-740-1105.

