Victim identified in SE Portland shooting; dead man found nearby ‘not homicide,’ police say

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 1:25 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - One of two men found dead early Sunday morning in the Centennial neighborhood in southeast Portland has been identified by police, and the medical examiner determined the second man did not die of “homicidal violence,” the Portland Police Bureau announced on Thursday.

On April 30 at about 3:15 a.m., police found 34-year-old Harry O. Latour, Jr. dead after reports of a shooting in the 16600 block of Southeast Naegeli Drive.

Police also found another man dead in the 17100 block of Southeast Naegeli Drive.

The second man’s identity has not yet been released. Police said he had been shot, “but died of something other than homicidal violence. The cause of death is undetermined pending toxicology test results.”

Police have not yet said how or if the two scenes are connected, and they are continuing to investigate. No arrests have been announced and police have not released any suspect information.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Brad Clifton at Brad.Clifton@police.portlandoregon.gov, 503-823-0696 or Detective Tony Harris at tony.harris@police.portlandoregon.gov, 503-823-0441. Please reference case number 23-111647.

