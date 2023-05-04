Wet Morning With Isolated Thunderstorms, Drier P.M.

Settling Back Into a Cool & Showery Weather Pattern
5/4/2023
5/4/2023(KPTV)
By Jeff Forgeron
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 3:12 AM PDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Happy Thursday! Another round of scattered showers will pass through northwest Oregon & southwest Washington this morning. Our air won’t be quite as unstable as it was on Wednesday, so thunderstorms shouldn’t be as prevalent. However, an isolated storm or two could be embedded in these scattered showers, so don’t be surprised if you hear a rumble of thunder. These will be pretty healthy showers, so pooling and ponding will occur on some roads during the A.M. commute. Conditions will dry out this afternoon west of the Cascades, but many locations will remain pretty cloudy. Highs will only reach the low to mid 60s.

A trough of low pressure will dig in from the northwest over the next couple of days. Expect a cool & showery pattern through at least early next week. Friday will be a gray, drizzly day. Highs will struggle to reach 60 degrees. We’ll see periodic showers through the weekend, and the possibility of more frequent showers on Monday. Temperatures will only reach the upper 50s and low 60s.

Sometime between Tuesday and Thursday is when we’re expecting another pattern change. High pressure will start to nudge its way in from the southwest, gradually drying us out and warming temps back up. Highs should reach the mid to upper 60s Tuesday & Wednesday. Most signs point to the 70s returning late next week.

Have a great Thursday!

