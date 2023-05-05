32-year-old Vancouver man charged with 59-year-old partner’s death

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - A 59-year-old Vancouver man is dead, and his 32-year-old partner was arrested Thursday and charged with manslaughter and domestic violence, according to the Vancouver Police Department.

According to police, on April 29, Kemawi “Eric” Simon called 911 to report that he and his partner had gotten into a fight and his partner wasn’t breathing.

When emergency responders arrived at the men’s Vancouver home on East 18th Street, they said they found David Giese dead in the bathroom.

Following an investigation, Simon was arrested Thursday and charged with Giese’s death.

On Friday, the Clark County medical examiner announced that Giese died from blunt-neck trauma, “including probable strangulation.”

