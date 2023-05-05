32-year-old Vancouver man charged with 59-year-old partner’s death

KPTV file image
KPTV file image(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 2:25 PM PDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - A 59-year-old Vancouver man is dead, and his 32-year-old partner was arrested Thursday and charged with manslaughter and domestic violence, according to the Vancouver Police Department.

According to police, on April 29, Kemawi “Eric” Simon called 911 to report that he and his partner had gotten into a fight and his partner wasn’t breathing.

SEE ALSO: 19-year-old Portland father arrested for murder in 4-year-old son’s death

When emergency responders arrived at the men’s Vancouver home on East 18th Street, they said they found David Giese dead in the bathroom.

Following an investigation, Simon was arrested Thursday and charged with Giese’s death.

SEE ALSO: Victim’s name released after NW Portland shooting that left man dead, woman injured

On Friday, the Clark County medical examiner announced that Giese died from blunt-neck trauma, “including probable strangulation.”

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Candace Chapman Scott is accused of selling stolen body parts to Jeremy Lee Pauley.
Former mortuary worker accused of selling stolen body parts to man she met online
19-year-old Portland father arrested for murder in 4-year-old son’s death
19-year-old Portland father arrested for murder in 4-year-old son’s death
FILE
Washington governor rolls back limitations on police chases
Stephanie Anne Warner
Cold case reopened after human hair, tissue found near missing Oregon woman’s home
Victim identified in SE Portland shooting: Harry Latour, Jr.
Victim identified in SE Portland shooting; dead man found nearby ‘not homicide,’ police say

Latest News

Victim’s name released after NW Portland shooting that left man dead, woman injured
Victim’s name released after NW Portland shooting that left man dead, woman injured
Portland program uses art to help teens with mental health worries
Psilocybin
First psilocybin service center license issued to Eugene wellness center
Harper, a white-cheeked gibbon
Oregon Zoo welcomes Harper, new white-cheeked gibbon