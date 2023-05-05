Cool & Showery Pattern Through Early Next Week

Good morning! We’re kicking off our Friday with cloudy skies and spots of drizzle. Light showers will pass through from time to time, keeping our skies gray and temperatures cool. Highs will be running about 7-10 degrees below average for a typical Cinco De Mayo. We’ll struggle to reach 60 degrees in the metro area.

The cool & showery pattern will continue this weekend, but I expect plenty of dry time as well. There will also be sunbreaks, allowing temperatures to rise into the low to mid 60s. A more organized weather system will drift just to our south on Monday, bringing more frequent showers and slightly cooler temps. Between today and Monday, our snow level will hover between about 3,500-5,000 feet. Considering the lack of moisture, we’ll probably only see about 3-6 inches of new snow in the Cascades (above 3,500 feet).

A few showers may linger into Tuesday morning, but the remainder of the day should be dry. Tuesday will mark the beginning of a warming trend. There are signs we could see the warmest weather of the season around Mother’s Day Weekend. I won’t get ahead of myself though. Expect temperatures to rebound into the mid 60s Tuesday, and low to mid 70s between Wednesday & Thursday. Conditions should be dry from midweek through the holiday weekend.

Have a great Friday!

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.