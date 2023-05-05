Drag performer Poison Waters named Starlight Parade Grand Marshal

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Preparations for this month’s Portland Rose Festival are underway, and the CareOregon Starlight Parade has announced it’s Grand Marshal will be Portland drag performer, Poison Waters.

Poison Waters, also known as Kevin Cook, has been a headliner and hostess at the Darcelle XV Showplace since the early 90s and has been a drag performer, presenter and community activist since 1988.

SEE ALSO: Portland Rose Festival: Long-awaited 82nd Avenue of Roses Parade returns

Waters was announced to be the Grand Marshal of the Starlight Parade on Thursday.

“Me? Grand Marshal! Oh My Goodness,” Poison Waters said in a release. “Moving to Portland as a child in 1979 when money was all but nonexistent, and trying to figure out who I would become, was super scary. The Portland Rose Festival brought me such joy! Being in marching band allowed me to participate in the Fred Meyer Junior Parade, the Starlight Parade and the Grand Floral Parade, and I have such fond memories of being a part of something so fabulous! Thank you for choosing me to be this year’s Grand Marshal for the CareOregon Starlight Parade! I CAN’T WAIT!”

The parade steps off on Naito Parkway at the Morrison Bridge on Saturday, June 3, at 8 p.m. right after the family fun favorite, costume crazy Starlight Run, which starts at 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.