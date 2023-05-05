Driver crashes car into condo building in Lake Oswego
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 8:50 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAKE OSWEGO Ore. (KPTV) - A driver was taken to the hospital after they crashed into a building in Lake Oswego Thursday morning, according to the Lake Oswego Fire Department.
Firefighters shared a video on Twitter shortly before noon showing the crash at the Oswego Summit Condominium complex.
The driver is expected to recover.
Firefighters said police are investigating the crash
