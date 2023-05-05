Driver crashes car into condo building in Lake Oswego

LAKE OSWEGO Ore. (KPTV) - A driver was taken to the hospital after they crashed into a building in Lake Oswego Thursday morning, according to the Lake Oswego Fire Department.

Firefighters shared a video on Twitter shortly before noon showing the crash at the Oswego Summit Condominium complex.

The driver is expected to recover.

Firefighters said police are investigating the crash

